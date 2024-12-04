Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/4/24: South Korea, Hegseth out DeSantis in? Record WNBA TV Ratings because of Caitlin Clark, Don’t Put Christmas Lights on your car

Published on December 4, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr   

1. What is happening in South Korea?

Source: Getty

What is happening in South Korea? – https://www.wsj.com/world/asia/south-koreas-president-declares-martial-law-citing-threat-of-pro-north-korean-forces-a1fdc738?mod=hp_lead_pos1

2. Trump dumping Hegseth?

Source: Getty

3. Republican Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Campaigns In Ohio

Source: Getty

4. Caitlin Clark Responsible for Nearly Half of WNBA Broadcast Value

Source: Getty

EXPERT: Caitlin Clark Responsible for Nearly Half of WNBA Broadcast Value

5. Indiana State Police: Don't put Christmas Lights on your car

Source: Getty

ISP: Don’t put Christmas lights on the outside of your car | Fox 59

