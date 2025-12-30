Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/30/25: More recalls. This time it’s a beef recall. Minnesota is radically corrupt. Indiana is state of the year, according to WAPO. Indiana secures $207 MILLION in federal funding to improve rural healthcare in Indiana

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. More recalls. This time it’s a beef recall.
2. Minnesota is radically corrupt
Minnesota is radically corrupt – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mn-policy-allowing-voters-vouch-8-others-amid-somali-scandals-leads-calls-federal-action
3. Indiana is state of the year, according to WAPO
Indiana is state of the year, according to WAPO – https://wibc.com/822418/indiana-named-first-state-of-the-year/
4. Indiana secures $207 MILLION in federal funding to improve rural healthcare in Indiana
More from WIBC 93.1 FM