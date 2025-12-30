Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/30/25: More recalls. This time it’s a beef recall. Minnesota is radically corrupt. Indiana is state of the year, according to WAPO. Indiana secures $207 MILLION in federal funding to improve rural healthcare in Indiana

Published on December 30, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. More recalls. This time it’s a beef recall.

2. Minnesota is radically corrupt

Minnesota is radically corrupt – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mn-policy-allowing-voters-vouch-8-others-amid-somali-scandals-leads-calls-federal-action

3. Indiana is state of the year, according to WAPO

Indiana is state of the year, according to WAPO – https://wibc.com/822418/indiana-named-first-state-of-the-year/

4. Indiana secures $207 MILLION in federal funding to improve rural healthcare in Indiana

