Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/3/24: Jill Biden, Xi, Cease Fire is not Ceasing, Purdue looking for new coach, Congress misled about Covid origin

Published on December 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. The pardon was forced by Jill

The pardon was forced by Jill
Source: Getty

The pardon was forced by Jill – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14149769/joe-biden-jill-family-change-mind-hunter-pardon.html

….how easily is Joe manipulated?

….then again, the Administration was always lying to America – https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/nbc-news-bidens-lying-about-pardoning-hunter-was-part-of-the-plan/

2. Communism breeds fear and paranoia. It's not a bug, it's a feature

Communism breeds fear and paranoia. It's not a bug, it's a feature
Source: Getty

Communism breeds fear and paranoia. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature – https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/why-xi-jinping-china-purging-military-13839815.html

3. So much for a cease fire with Israel and Hezbollah

So much for a cease fire with Israel and Hezbollah
Source: Getty

So much for a cease fire with Israel and Hezbollah – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/benjamin-netanyahu-israel-iran/2024/12/02/id/1190052/

…Trump is far different than Biden, and getting American hostages back is job #1 – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-warns-hamas-will-have-hell-to-pay-if-hostages-aren-t-released-by-inauguration-day/ar-AA1v9p0L

4. Costco Wholesale store exterior, Connecticut

Costco Wholesale store exterior, Connecticut
Source: Getty

Costco stops book sales – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/nov/30/costco-stop-selling-books-yearround-stores-startin/

5. Purdue begins search for next Head Football Coach

Purdue begins search for next Head Football Coach
Source: Getty

Purdue begins search for next Head Football Coach

6. The guy Fauci funded misled Congress on the origins of Covid. Yeah, we know

The guy Fauci funded misled Congress on the origins of Covid. Yeah, we know
Source: Getty

Related Stories

The guy Fauci funded misled Congress on the origins of Covid. Yeah, we know – https://usrtk.org/covid-19-origins/could-criminal-charges-follow-congressional-covid-report/

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close