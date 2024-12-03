Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/3/24: Jill Biden, Xi, Cease Fire is not Ceasing, Purdue looking for new coach, Congress misled about Covid origin
1. The pardon was forced by Jill
The pardon was forced by Jill – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14149769/joe-biden-jill-family-change-mind-hunter-pardon.html
….how easily is Joe manipulated?
….then again, the Administration was always lying to America – https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/nbc-news-bidens-lying-about-pardoning-hunter-was-part-of-the-plan/
2. Communism breeds fear and paranoia. It's not a bug, it's a feature
Communism breeds fear and paranoia. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature – https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/why-xi-jinping-china-purging-military-13839815.html
3. So much for a cease fire with Israel and Hezbollah
So much for a cease fire with Israel and Hezbollah – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/benjamin-netanyahu-israel-iran/2024/12/02/id/1190052/
…Trump is far different than Biden, and getting American hostages back is job #1 – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-warns-hamas-will-have-hell-to-pay-if-hostages-aren-t-released-by-inauguration-day/ar-AA1v9p0L
4. Costco Wholesale store exterior, Connecticut
Costco stops book sales – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/nov/30/costco-stop-selling-books-yearround-stores-startin/
5. Purdue begins search for next Head Football Coach
6. The guy Fauci funded misled Congress on the origins of Covid. Yeah, we know
The guy Fauci funded misled Congress on the origins of Covid. Yeah, we know – https://usrtk.org/covid-19-origins/could-criminal-charges-follow-congressional-covid-report/