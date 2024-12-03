Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/3/24: Jill Biden, Xi, Cease Fire is not Ceasing, Purdue looking for new coach, Congress misled about Covid origin

1. The pardon was forced by Jill Source: Getty The pardon was forced by Jill – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14149769/joe-biden-jill-family-change-mind-hunter-pardon.html ….how easily is Joe manipulated? ….then again, the Administration was always lying to America – https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/nbc-news-bidens-lying-about-pardoning-hunter-was-part-of-the-plan/

2. Communism breeds fear and paranoia. It's not a bug, it's a feature Source: Getty Communism breeds fear and paranoia. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature – https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/why-xi-jinping-china-purging-military-13839815.html

3. So much for a cease fire with Israel and Hezbollah Source: Getty So much for a cease fire with Israel and Hezbollah – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/benjamin-netanyahu-israel-iran/2024/12/02/id/1190052/ …Trump is far different than Biden, and getting American hostages back is job #1 – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-warns-hamas-will-have-hell-to-pay-if-hostages-aren-t-released-by-inauguration-day/ar-AA1v9p0L

4. Costco Wholesale store exterior, Connecticut Source: Getty Costco stops book sales – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/nov/30/costco-stop-selling-books-yearround-stores-startin/