Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/2/25: Lana Keesling, who also serves as the chair of the Indiana Republican Party, says she was recently the target of two swatting attempts. Proposed redistricting map breaks Marion County into 4 pieces. Washington Post “Double Tap” story in question. Jews playing Christmas tunes! White House releases results of Trump MRI

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Lana Keesling, who also serves as the chair of the Indiana Republican Party, says she was recently the target of two swatting attempts 2. Proposed redistricting map breaks Marion County into 4 pieces 3. Washington Post “Double Tap” story in question 4. Jews playing Christmas tunes! 5. White Houses releases results of Trump MRI White Houses releases results of Trump MRI – https://nypost.com/2025/12/01/us-news/white-house-doctor-releases-results-of-trumps-preventative-mri-after-weeks-of-speculation/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app