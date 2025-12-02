Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/2/25: Lana Keesling, who also serves as the chair of the Indiana Republican Party, says she was recently the target of two swatting attempts. Proposed redistricting map breaks Marion County into 4 pieces. Washington Post “Double Tap” story in question. Jews playing Christmas tunes! White House releases results of Trump MRI

Published on December 2, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Lana Keesling, who also serves as the chair of the Indiana Republican Party, says she was recently the target of two swatting attempts

2. Proposed redistricting map breaks Marion County into 4 pieces

3. Washington Post “Double Tap” story in question

4. Jews playing Christmas tunes!

5. White Houses releases results of Trump MRI

White Houses releases results of Trump MRI – https://nypost.com/2025/12/01/us-news/white-house-doctor-releases-results-of-trumps-preventative-mri-after-weeks-of-speculation/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

