Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/17/25: Trump to deliver primetime address. Is this the Venezuela conversation? Who killed Ella Cook? Jews playing Christmas Tunes. So, the raid on Mar-a-Lago was not necessary?

Published on December 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Trump to deliver primetime address. Is this the Venezuela conversation?

Trump to deliver primetime address. Is this the Venezuela conversation? – https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5651455-trump-televised-address-nation/

2. Who killed Ella Cook?

3. Jews playing Christmas Tunes

4. So, the raid on Mar-a-Lago was not necessary?

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/dec/16/no-probable-cause-biden-justice-department-ignored-fbi-objections/

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close