Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/16/24: What’s up with these drones? ABC/George Stephanopoulos settle with Trump, Colts get buried by the Broncos, Gender Affirming Hair Cuts
1. Are these things even drones?
Are these things even drones? – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/new-jersey-mysterious-drone-sightings-live-updates
….whatever you call them, there are a lot of them – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14195133/police-heatmap-drone-activity-new-jersey-county-monmouth.html
….we just located some Iranian ships after they’ve been missing for a month? – https://nypost.com/2024/12/13/world-news/irans-new-massive-drone-ship-left-home-port-last-month-and-went-weeks-without-being-spotted/
….one airport in NY had to shut down – https://www.newsweek.com/drone-sightings-new-york-stewart-airport-kathy-hochul-2000891
….the Biden administration thinks you’re overreacting – https://www.foxnews.com/us/biden-administration-officials-downplay-concerns-drone-sightings-slight-overreaction
2. ABC gives Trump library $15 million to settle defamation case
ABC gives Trump library $15 million to settle defamation case – https://nypost.com/2024/12/14/us-news/trump-to-sit-for-in-person-deposition-in-defamation-suit-against-abc-george-stephanopoulos/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
….no Republican should do an interview with ABC again. This is a recording.
3. One of the very bad Biden pardons
One of the very bad Biden pardons – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2024/12/13/josh-shapiro-why-did-biden-let-corrupt-judge-off-the-hook-n3797872
4. Colts Bury Broncos
5. "Gender affirming haircuts" College is ridiculous
“Gender affirming haircuts” College is ridiculous – https://www.campusreform.org/article/binghamton-university-pride-december-provide-gender-affirming-haircuts/27037
….so ridiculous – https://www.campusreform.org/article/boston-university-offer-graduate-level-course-featuring-trans-saints-genderfluid-angels/27066