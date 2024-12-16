Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/16/24: What’s up with these drones? ABC/George Stephanopoulos settle with Trump, Colts get buried by the Broncos, Gender Affirming Hair Cuts

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Are these things even drones?

Are these things even drones? – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/new-jersey-mysterious-drone-sightings-live-updates

….whatever you call them, there are a lot of them – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14195133/police-heatmap-drone-activity-new-jersey-county-monmouth.html

….we just located some Iranian ships after they’ve been missing for a month? – https://nypost.com/2024/12/13/world-news/irans-new-massive-drone-ship-left-home-port-last-month-and-went-weeks-without-being-spotted/

….one airport in NY had to shut down – https://www.newsweek.com/drone-sightings-new-york-stewart-airport-kathy-hochul-2000891

….the Biden administration thinks you’re overreacting – https://www.foxnews.com/us/biden-administration-officials-downplay-concerns-drone-sightings-slight-overreaction