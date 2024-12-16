Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/16/24: What’s up with these drones? ABC/George Stephanopoulos settle with Trump, Colts get buried by the Broncos, Gender Affirming Hair Cuts

Published on December 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Are these things even drones?

Source: Getty

Are these things even drones? – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/new-jersey-mysterious-drone-sightings-live-updates

….whatever you call them, there are a lot of them – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14195133/police-heatmap-drone-activity-new-jersey-county-monmouth.html

….we just located some Iranian ships after they’ve been missing for a month? – https://nypost.com/2024/12/13/world-news/irans-new-massive-drone-ship-left-home-port-last-month-and-went-weeks-without-being-spotted/

….one airport in NY had to shut down – https://www.newsweek.com/drone-sightings-new-york-stewart-airport-kathy-hochul-2000891

….the Biden administration thinks you’re overreacting – https://www.foxnews.com/us/biden-administration-officials-downplay-concerns-drone-sightings-slight-overreaction

2. ABC gives Trump library $15 million to settle defamation case

Source: Getty

ABC gives Trump library $15 million to settle defamation case – https://nypost.com/2024/12/14/us-news/trump-to-sit-for-in-person-deposition-in-defamation-suit-against-abc-george-stephanopoulos/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….no Republican should do an interview with ABC again. This is a recording.

3. One of the very bad Biden pardons

Source: Getty

One of the very bad Biden pardons – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2024/12/13/josh-shapiro-why-did-biden-let-corrupt-judge-off-the-hook-n3797872

4. Colts Bury Broncos

Source: Getty

Colts Bury Broncos 31-13

 

5. "Gender affirming haircuts" College is ridiculous

“Gender affirming haircuts” College is ridiculous – https://www.campusreform.org/article/binghamton-university-pride-december-provide-gender-affirming-haircuts/27037

….so ridiculous – https://www.campusreform.org/article/boston-university-offer-graduate-level-course-featuring-trans-saints-genderfluid-angels/27066

