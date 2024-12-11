Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/11/24: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Luigi Will Plead Not Guilty, Caitlin Clark, San Diego “Super Sanctuary”
1. Kimberly Guilfoyle Nominated For Greece Ambassadorship Amid Drama With Don Jr.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Nominated For Greece Ambassadorship Amid Drama With Don Jr.
Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are over – https://pagesix.com/2024/12/10/gossip/donald-trump-jr-and-kimberly-guilfoyle-are-over-sources/
Kimberly Guilfoyle named ambassador to Greece – the latest in Trump clan to get key job
2. Lawyer says Luigi will plead not guilty
Lawyer says Luigi will plead not guilty – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/alleged-unitedhealthcare-shooter-manifesto-evidence-luigi-mangione/
….he’s fighting extradition as well.
….it’s only a matter of time before we learn how Left he really was – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/unitedhealthcare-ceo-brian-thompson-murder-live-updates-12-10-2024
So after the murder of Brian Thompson, media is screaming about the cost of healthcare….after 8 years of Obamacare? – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/12/10/the-mainstream-media-admits-obamacare-is-a-failure-n4934987
3. Caitlin Clark is Time's Athlete of the Year
Caitlin Clark is Time’s Athlete of the Year – https://fox59.com/sports/caitlin-clark-named-times-athlete-of-the-year/
….but the “privilege” talk is just gratuitous. Those who focus on race will never love you, Caitlin. Never.
4. San Diego wants to be a "super" sanctuary county
California county votes to ramp up sanctuary policies ahead of Trump deportation push: ‘Radical policy’
Border Patrol warned of revenge by cartels – https://nypost.com/2024/12/10/us-news/us-border-patrol-agents-warned-of-revenge-attack-from-cartels/