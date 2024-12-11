Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/11/24: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Luigi Will Plead Not Guilty, Caitlin Clark, San Diego “Super Sanctuary”

Published on December 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Kimberly Guilfoyle Nominated For Greece Ambassadorship Amid Drama With Don Jr.

Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are over – https://pagesix.com/2024/12/10/gossip/donald-trump-jr-and-kimberly-guilfoyle-are-over-sources/

Kimberly Guilfoyle named ambassador to Greece – the latest in Trump clan to get key job

 

2. Lawyer says Luigi will plead not guilty

Lawyer says Luigi will plead not guilty – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/alleged-unitedhealthcare-shooter-manifesto-evidence-luigi-mangione/

….he’s fighting extradition as well.

….it’s only a matter of time before we learn how Left he really was – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/unitedhealthcare-ceo-brian-thompson-murder-live-updates-12-10-2024

So after the murder of Brian Thompson, media is screaming about the cost of healthcare….after 8 years of Obamacare? – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/12/10/the-mainstream-media-admits-obamacare-is-a-failure-n4934987

3. Caitlin Clark is Time's Athlete of the Year

Caitlin Clark is Time’s Athlete of the Year – https://fox59.com/sports/caitlin-clark-named-times-athlete-of-the-year/

….but the “privilege” talk is just gratuitous. Those who focus on race will never love you, Caitlin. Never.

4. San Diego wants to be a "super" sanctuary county

California county votes to ramp up sanctuary policies ahead of Trump deportation push: ‘Radical policy’

Border Patrol warned of revenge by cartels – https://nypost.com/2024/12/10/us-news/us-border-patrol-agents-warned-of-revenge-attack-from-cartels/

