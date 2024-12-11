Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/11/24: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Luigi Will Plead Not Guilty, Caitlin Clark, San Diego “Super Sanctuary”

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are over – https://pagesix.com/2024/12/10/gossip/donald-trump-jr-and-kimberly-guilfoyle-are-over-sources/

2. Lawyer says Luigi will plead not guilty

Lawyer says Luigi will plead not guilty – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/alleged-unitedhealthcare-shooter-manifesto-evidence-luigi-mangione/

….he’s fighting extradition as well.

….it’s only a matter of time before we learn how Left he really was – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/unitedhealthcare-ceo-brian-thompson-murder-live-updates-12-10-2024

So after the murder of Brian Thompson, media is screaming about the cost of healthcare….after 8 years of Obamacare? – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/12/10/the-mainstream-media-admits-obamacare-is-a-failure-n4934987