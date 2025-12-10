Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/10/25: A Democrat just won the Miami mayoral election for the first time in 30 years. Trump rally last night. Trump and affordability. Jews playing Christmas tunes! The left hates Sydney Sweeney. Obamacare subsidies aren’t going to happen. How about HSA accounts to replace? 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. A Democrat just won the Miami mayoral election for the first time in 30 years. 2. Trump rally last night 3. Trump and affordability 4. Jews playing Christmas tunes! 5. The left hates Sydney Sweeney 6. Obamacare subsidies aren’t going to happen. How about HSA accounts to replace?