Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/10/24: CEO Shooter “Person of Interest”, Enjoyable Katz, Joni Ernst, Daniel Penny, Ohio is Insane, Trump Jan 6 Committee Comments
1. Police take suspect into custody in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case
CEO murderer arrested- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14174379/brian-thompson-unitedhealthcare-ceo-latest-hunt-pennsylvania.html
….more – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/pennsylvania-question-man-ceo-killing/
….he read Kaczynski – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/unitedhealthcare-ceo-shooting-suspect-custody-pennsylvania-253f0249?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1
2. Did you know that Katz means enjoyable?
3. Ernst coming around to Hegseth
Joni Ernst signals openness after “encouraging” talk with Pete Hegseth
4. Daniel Penny acquitted
Daniel Penny not guilty. Pay him. – https://thefederalist.com/2024/12/09/prosecuting-daniel-penny-was-an-irreparable-miscarriage-of-justice-new-york-owes-him-a-massive-payout/
5. Ohio is insane
Ohio is insane – https://www.nbc4i.com/news/politics/ohio-bill-would-require-high-demand-liquor-bottles-to-be-opened-when-sold/
6. Neocons and Left go nuts over Trump's comments about the Jan 6 committee
“They should go to jail”: Trump says Cheney should be investigated by FBI over Jan. 6 committee