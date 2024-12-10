Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/10/24: CEO Shooter “Person of Interest”, Enjoyable Katz, Joni Ernst, Daniel Penny, Ohio is Insane, Trump Jan 6 Committee Comments

Published on December 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Police take suspect into custody in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case

Source: Getty

CEO murderer arrested- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14174379/brian-thompson-unitedhealthcare-ceo-latest-hunt-pennsylvania.html

….more – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/pennsylvania-question-man-ceo-killing/

….he read Kaczynski – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/unitedhealthcare-ceo-shooting-suspect-custody-pennsylvania-253f0249?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1

2. Did you know that Katz means enjoyable?

Source: WIBC

3. Ernst coming around to Hegseth

Source: Getty

Joni Ernst signals openness after “encouraging” talk with Pete Hegseth

4. Daniel Penny acquitted

Source: Getty

Daniel Penny not guilty. Pay him. – https://thefederalist.com/2024/12/09/prosecuting-daniel-penny-was-an-irreparable-miscarriage-of-justice-new-york-owes-him-a-massive-payout/

Daniel Penny was acquitted — now fire DA Alvin Bragg

5. Ohio is insane

Source: Getty

Ohio is insane – https://www.nbc4i.com/news/politics/ohio-bill-would-require-high-demand-liquor-bottles-to-be-opened-when-sold/

6. Neocons and Left go nuts over Trump's comments about the Jan 6 committee

Source: Getty

“They should go to jail”: Trump says Cheney should be investigated by FBI over Jan. 6 committee

