Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/1/25: Black Friday was huge. I cannot understand this economy. Another Indiana Republican threatened over redistricting. Are we at war with Venezuela? Trump defends Hegseth over Venezuelan drug boat second strike claims. Jews playing Christmas tunes. The Minnesota Fraud, and the need to have standards

Published on December 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Black Friday was huge. I can not understand this economy

2. Another Indiana Republican threatened over redistricting

3. Are we at war with Venezuela?

4. Trump defends Hegseth over Venezuelan drug boat second strike claims

Trump defends Hegseth over Venezuelan drug boat second strike claims | Fox News

5. Jews playing Christmas tunes

6. The Minnesota Fraud, and the need to have standards

The Minnesota Fraud, and the need to have standards – https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/29/us/fraud-minnesota-somali.html?smid=url-share

….more – https://x.com/wallstreetapes/status/1994542564503117974?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….more – https://x.com/minnesota_dhs/status/1994993895428461006?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….a reality check on Somali immigrants – https://x.com/christopherrufo/status/1993779298764034282

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close