Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/1/25: Black Friday was huge. I cannot understand this economy. Another Indiana Republican threatened over redistricting. Are we at war with Venezuela? Trump defends Hegseth over Venezuelan drug boat second strike claims. Jews playing Christmas tunes. The Minnesota Fraud, and the need to have standards

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Black Friday was huge. I can not understand this economy 2. Another Indiana Republican threatened over redistricting 3. Are we at war with Venezuela? 4. Trump defends Hegseth over Venezuelan drug boat second strike claims Trump defends Hegseth over Venezuelan drug boat second strike claims | Fox News 5. Jews playing Christmas tunes 6. The Minnesota Fraud, and the need to have standards The Minnesota Fraud, and the need to have standards – https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/29/us/fraud-minnesota-somali.html?smid=url-share ….more – https://x.com/wallstreetapes/status/1994542564503117974?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA ….more – https://x.com/minnesota_dhs/status/1994993895428461006?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA ….a reality check on Somali immigrants – https://x.com/christopherrufo/status/1993779298764034282