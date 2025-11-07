Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/7/25: Trump Asked Point Blank: Do You Think It’s Time For Republicans To Start Making Concessions To Dems? Mamdani got 1,036,000 votes in a city with 8,500,000 residents. Trump win at SCOTUS. NOAA ghost stations? What the what?  SCOTUS revisits Obergefell

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Trump Asked Point Blank: Do You Think It’s Time For Republicans To Start Making Concessions To Dems? 2. Mamdani got 1,036,000 votes in a city with 8,500,000 residents 3. Trump win at SCOTUS Passports must show actual sex of person – https://nypost.com/2025/11/06/us-news/supreme-court-rules-trump-admin-can-mandate-passports-to-display-americans-birth-sex/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app 4. NOAA ghost stations? What the what? NOAA ghost stations? What the what? – https://x.com/_climatecraze/status/1986253695886184794?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA 5. SCOTUS revisits Obergefell SCOTUS revisits Obergefell – https://www.newsmax.com/us/jim-obergefell-supreme-court-same-sex-marriage/2025/11/06/id/1233538/