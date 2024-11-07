Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/7/2024: Kamala concedes, Trump wins AZ, Hamas wants peace now, Stock market up after Trump victory, Trump cabinet, Lucas Oil Products HQ Leaving CA for Indy, Stephen Colbert

Published on November 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Kamala concedes

2. Trump wins Arizona

Trump wins Arizona
Source: Getty

Donald Trump flips Arizona

3. Trump wins, and now Hamas wants peace

Trump wins, and now Hamas wants peace
Source: Getty

Trump wins, and now Hamas wants peace – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hamas-donald-trump-war/2024/11/06/id/1187013/

4. Dow up 1500 on Trump election results

Dow up 1500 on Trump election results
Source: Getty

Dow up 1500 on Trump election results – https://www.wsj.com/finance/stocks/global-stocks-markets-dow-news-11-06-2024-2cb248af?mod=WSJ_home_supertoppermiddle_pos_3

The Fed will cut rates again. By how much? – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/06/the-fed-is-likely-cutting-rates-again-thursday-everything-you-need-to-know.html

5. The possible Trump cabinet, including Marco Rubio?

The possible Trump cabinet, including Marco Rubio?
Source: Getty

The possible Trump cabinet, including Marco Rubio? – https://nypost.com/2024/11/06/us-news/donald-trump-expected-to-be-in-meetings-after-victory/

6. Kevin McCarthy Chief of Staff?

Kevin McCarthy Chief of Staff?
Source: Getty

I hope McCarthy is in the cabinet somewhere, just so Rep. Gaetz goes bat crap crazy.

7. Lucas Oil Products moves headquarters from California to Indy’s Keystone corridor

Lucas Oil Products moves headquarters from California to Indy’s Keystone corridor
Source: Getty

Lucas Oil Products moves headquarters from California to Indy’s Keystone corridor – Indianapolis Business Journal

8. Clueless Stephen Colbert

Clueless Stephen Colbert
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close