Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/7/2024: Kamala concedes, Trump wins AZ, Hamas wants peace now, Stock market up after Trump victory, Trump cabinet, Lucas Oil Products HQ Leaving CA for Indy, Stephen Colbert

1. Kamala concedes

2. Trump wins Arizona Source: Getty Donald Trump flips Arizona

3. Trump wins, and now Hamas wants peace Source: Getty Trump wins, and now Hamas wants peace – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hamas-donald-trump-war/2024/11/06/id/1187013/

4. Dow up 1500 on Trump election results Source: Getty Dow up 1500 on Trump election results – https://www.wsj.com/finance/stocks/global-stocks-markets-dow-news-11-06-2024-2cb248af?mod=WSJ_home_supertoppermiddle_pos_3 The Fed will cut rates again. By how much? – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/06/the-fed-is-likely-cutting-rates-again-thursday-everything-you-need-to-know.html

5. The possible Trump cabinet, including Marco Rubio? Source: Getty The possible Trump cabinet, including Marco Rubio? – https://nypost.com/2024/11/06/us-news/donald-trump-expected-to-be-in-meetings-after-victory/

6. Kevin McCarthy Chief of Staff? Source: Getty I hope McCarthy is in the cabinet somewhere, just so Rep. Gaetz goes bat crap crazy.

7. Lucas Oil Products moves headquarters from California to Indy’s Keystone corridor Source: Getty Lucas Oil Products moves headquarters from California to Indy’s Keystone corridor – Indianapolis Business Journal