Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/5/24: It’s Election Day, Kamala Loves Gen Z, Absentee Ballots for Servicemen, Ft Wayne Soccer Stadium, That’s a Man, Baby!

Published on November 5, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Election Day

2. Georgia Supreme Court says no to counting votes that come in after election day

Georgia Supreme Court says no to counting votes that come in after election day – https://pjmedia.com/chris-queen/2024/11/04/breaking-georgia-supreme-court-stops-democrats-attempts-to-cheat-in-one-county-n4933973

3. Boeing walkout ends as striking workers back 38% pay rise deal

Boeing walkout ends as striking workers back 38% pay rise deal

4. Election Day officially begins as Harris, Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Election Day officially begins as Harris, Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

5. Active service members had a hard time getting absentee ballots?

Active service members had a hard time getting absentee ballots? – https://www.breitbart.com/2024-election/2024/11/01/active-duty-u-s-service-members-complain-lack-absentee-ballots/

6. Fort Wayne Entrepreneur To Build Soccer Specific Stadium

Fort Wayne Entrepreneur To Build Soccer Specific Stadium For Fort Wayne FC

7. So, the male boxer they told us was a woman boxer is, actually, a man

So the male boxer they told us was a woman boxer is, actually, a man – https://reduxx.info/algerian-boxer-imane-khelif-has-xy-chromosomes-and-testicles-french-algerian-medical-report-admits/

That’s a man, baby! ~ Austin Powers

