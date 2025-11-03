Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/3/25: If a federal judge can order Trump to fund SNAP, why not order Democrats to vote for the CR? Seriously, what is this? Trump on 60 minutes. More hits on drug smugglers in the Caribbean. People feel worse off, financially. Shutdown affecting air travel. Mayor Joe blames bar owner for downtown violence. 

1. If a federal judge can order Trump to fund SNAP, why not order Democrats to vote for the CR? Seriously, what is this?

If a federal judge can order Trump to fund SNAP, why not order Democrats to vote for the CR? Seriously, what is this? – https://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2025/10/31/snap-benefits-funding-government-shutdown-trump-administration-federal-judge-john-mcconnell-order/87013379007/