Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/27/24: Trump Should Buy Greenland, Kamala Harris, Kari Lake, Formula 1, Alec Baldwin, Sharon Stone

Published on November 27, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Agreed. Trump should buy Greenland

Source: Getty

Agreed. Trump should buy Greenland – https://archive.is/lRuNC

2. CODA: Kamala Harris video released by Democrats

Was she drunk? Or drugged? 

3. Kari Lake to Newsmax?

Source: Getty

Kari Lake to Newsmax? – https://www.mediaite.com/tv/scoop-kari-lake-in-active-negotiations-to-join-newsmax-after-senate-loss/

4. What the heck is going on with Andretti and Formula 1?

Source: Getty

What the heck is going on with Andretti and Formula 1? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/formula-1-expands-grid-to-add-gms-cadillac-brand-and-new-team-headed-by-andretti-global-owners?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

5. Alec Baldwin and Sharon Stone tell Italians that "Muricans" are dumb

