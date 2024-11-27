Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/27/24: Trump Should Buy Greenland, Kamala Harris, Kari Lake, Formula 1, Alec Baldwin, Sharon Stone
1. Agreed. Trump should buy Greenland
Agreed. Trump should buy Greenland – https://archive.is/lRuNC
2. CODA: Kamala Harris video released by Democrats
Was she drunk? Or drugged?
3. Kari Lake to Newsmax?
Kari Lake to Newsmax? – https://www.mediaite.com/tv/scoop-kari-lake-in-active-negotiations-to-join-newsmax-after-senate-loss/
4. What the heck is going on with Andretti and Formula 1?
What the heck is going on with Andretti and Formula 1? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/formula-1-expands-grid-to-add-gms-cadillac-brand-and-new-team-headed-by-andretti-global-owners?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
5. Alec Baldwin and Sharon Stone tell Italians that "Muricans" are dumb
