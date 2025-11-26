Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/26/25: Are the IN Dems suggesting that Republicans not show up to the Special Session? There is no Peace Deal yet. We see you Democrats. Support small businesses particularly WIBC’s sponsors! So, are we going to redistrict?

Published on November 26, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Are the IN Dems suggesting that Republicans not show up to the Special Session?

2. There is no Peace Deal yet

3. Dems pretend that they didn’t say what they said in that “Seditious Six” video

4. Support small businesses particularly WIBC’s sponsors!

5. So are we going to redistrict?

Indiana
