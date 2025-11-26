Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/26/25: Are the IN Dems suggesting that Republicans not show up to the Special Session? There is no Peace Deal yet. We see you Democrats. Support small businesses particularly WIBC’s sponsors! So, are we going to redistrict?

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Are the IN Dems suggesting that Republicans not show up to the Special Session? 2. There is no Peace Deal yet 3. Dems pretend that they didn’t say what they said in that “Seditious Six” video 4. Support small businesses particularly WIBC’s sponsors! 5. So are we going to redistrict?