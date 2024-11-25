Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/25/24: 12 Hours of shootings in Indy, Pete Hegseth, Colts are bad team, Michael Strahan to drive Pace Car at Indy 500, Not all in Trump cabinet are good
1. 12 Hours of Shootings on Indy's East and South Sides
2. Tammy Duckworth Says Pete Hegseth ‘Inordinately Unqualified’ To Lead Pentagon
3. Tren de Aragua now in 16 states. Remember when ABC's Martha Radditz said it was only a "handful"
Tren de Aragua now in 16 states – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/venezuelan-gang-tren-de-aragua-16-states-report/
4. Colts are a bad team
5. Strahan to drive pace car for Indy 500
Strahan to drive pace car for Indy 500 – https://www.ibj.com/articles/michael-strahan-to-lead-indianapolis-500-field-in-corvette-pace-car?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
6. Not all members of Trump's cabinet are winners
Chavez-Deremer is a no go – https://nypost.com/2024/11/23/us-news/trump-picked-toxic-rep-lori-chavez-deremer-for-labor-secretary-critics/
Makary is a fantastic pick – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-taps-covid-contrarian-and-public-health-critic-makary-fda
