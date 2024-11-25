Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/25/24: 12 Hours of shootings in Indy, Pete Hegseth, Colts are bad team, Michael Strahan to drive Pace Car at Indy 500, Not all in Trump cabinet are good

Published on November 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. 12 Hours of Shootings on Indy's East and South Sides

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Department of Metropolitan Development

2. Tammy Duckworth Says Pete Hegseth ‘Inordinately Unqualified’ To Lead Pentagon

Source: Getty

3. Tren de Aragua now in 16 states. Remember when ABC's Martha Radditz said it was only a "handful"

Source: Getty

Tren de Aragua now in 16 states – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/venezuelan-gang-tren-de-aragua-16-states-report/

4. Colts are a bad team

Source: Getty

5. Strahan to drive pace car for Indy 500

Source: Getty

Strahan to drive pace car for Indy 500 – https://www.ibj.com/articles/michael-strahan-to-lead-indianapolis-500-field-in-corvette-pace-car?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

6. Not all members of Trump's cabinet are winners

Source: Getty

Chavez-Deremer is a no go – https://nypost.com/2024/11/23/us-news/trump-picked-toxic-rep-lori-chavez-deremer-for-labor-secretary-critics/

Makary is a fantastic pick – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-taps-covid-contrarian-and-public-health-critic-makary-fda

