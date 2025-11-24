Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/24/25: Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign. What is going on with the Ukraine peace plan? Whose plan is it? Temporary Protected Status ended for Somalis. Gen Z and cushy jobs. The weird meeting between Mamdani and Trump 

Published on November 24, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign

Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign – https://nypost.com/2025/11/21/us-news/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-leaving-congress-after-feud-with-trump/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

2. What is going on with the Ukraine peace plan? Whose plan is it?

What is going on with the Ukraine peace plan? Whose plan is it? – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ukraine-war-peace/2025/11/23/id/1235690/

3. Temporary Protected Status ended for Somalis

Temporary Protected Status ended for Somalis – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-terminates-deportation-protections-somali-nationals-living-minnesota-effective-immediately

4. Gen Z and cushy jobs

Young Adult Caucasian Woman Playing Video Game with Wireless Controller Indoors Source:Getty

Gen Z and cushy jobs – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/gen-z-demands-cushy-jobs-economy-wants-grown-ups

5. The weird meeting between Mamdani and Trump

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close