Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/22/24: Mayor Pete, Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, Bottle Signing This Weekend, It Was IRBM not an ICBM
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Mayor Pete says traveling is better than ever!
2. Matt Gaetz withdrawing from AG consideration
Matt Gaetz out. Pam Bondi in. – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-picks-pam-bondi-for-next-attorney-general/
….I accept this trade.
3. What does this mean for Pete Hegseth?
GOP thinks Hegseth looks good – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/republicans-senate-pentagon/2024/11/21/id/1189026/
….if the allegations don’t gain steam, then I agree. Then again, the Trump team didn’t know? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/police-report-reveals-graphic-details-of-allegations-against-pete-hegseth-46cb7bf3?mod=hp_lead_pos2
4. Tony signing his 10 year pick this weekend
5. It was an IRBM not an ICBM
Russia launched an ICBM….kind of – https://x.com/Archer83Able/status/1859687101136294006
More from WIBC 93.1 FM