Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/22/24: Mayor Pete, Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, Bottle Signing This Weekend, It Was IRBM not an ICBM

Published on November 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Mayor Pete says traveling is better than ever!

Source: Getty

2. Matt Gaetz withdrawing from AG consideration

Source: Getty

Matt Gaetz out. Pam Bondi in. – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-picks-pam-bondi-for-next-attorney-general/

….I accept this trade.

3. What does this mean for Pete Hegseth?

Source: Getty

GOP thinks Hegseth looks good – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/republicans-senate-pentagon/2024/11/21/id/1189026/

….if the allegations don’t gain steam, then I agree. Then again, the Trump team didn’t know? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/police-report-reveals-graphic-details-of-allegations-against-pete-hegseth-46cb7bf3?mod=hp_lead_pos2

4. Tony signing his 10 year pick this weekend

5. It was an IRBM not an ICBM

Source: Getty

Russia launched an ICBM….kind of – https://x.com/Archer83Able/status/1859687101136294006

….more – https://www.bbc.com/news/live/c20726y20kvt

