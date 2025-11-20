Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/20/25: What is happening at Disney World? Comey case hanging by a thread as judge squeezes DOJ over Halligan’s handling. Today’s students will earn 8% less (but won’t know how much that is). Micah Beckwith more social media influencer than Lieutenant Governor

Published on November 20, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. What is happening at Disney World?

What is happening at Disney World? – https://nypost.com/2025/11/19/us-news/5th-person-dead-at-disney-world-resort-in-less-than-a-month-officials/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

2. Comey case hanging by a thread as judge squeezes DOJ over Halligan’s handling

DOJ blowing it!

Comey case hanging by a thread as judge squeezes DOJ over Halligan’s handling – POLITICO

I think Comey is guilty, but what the hell is this nonsense? – https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/comeys-lawyers-look-persuade-judge-050737599.html

3. The drop in aptitude since COVID is horrifying

4. Leadership does not come from social media posts

