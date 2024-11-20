Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/20/24: Linda McMahon Dep of Edu, Los Angeles Sanctuary City, Texas to US: Take Our Land, China Acts of War? Insurrection in DC? Comcast to Spin Off NBC Universal
1. Linda McMahon for Education
Linda McMahon for Education? – https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/19/politics/linda-mcmahon-education-secretary-trump?Date=20241119&Profile=CNN&utm_content=1732056492&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
2. Los Angeles rushes to be a sanctuary city
Los Angeles rushes to be a sanctuary city – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sanctuary-city-trump-deportations-immigrants-los-angeles/2024/11/19/id/1188715/
3. Texas to Trump: Take My Land, Please
Texas to Trump: Take My Land, Please – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/texas-trump-land-deportation/
4. CHINA-POLITICS
Is China engaged in acts of war in the Baltics? I say yes – https://www.forbes.com/sites/erictegler/2023/11/28/investigating-the-chinese-ship-that-accidentally-hit-undersea-lines/
5. Tony's 10 year-old barrel pick
6. Pro-Palestine mob stormed the Senate office building
7. Comcast to spin off NBC Universal
Comcast to spin off NBC Universal – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/comcast-nbcuniversal-cable/2024/11/19/id/1188722/