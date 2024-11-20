Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/20/24: Linda McMahon Dep of Edu, Los Angeles Sanctuary City, Texas to US: Take Our Land, China Acts of War? Insurrection in DC? Comcast to Spin Off NBC Universal

Published on November 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Linda McMahon for Education

1. Linda McMahon for Education
Linda McMahon for Education? – https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/19/politics/linda-mcmahon-education-secretary-trump?Date=20241119&Profile=CNN&utm_content=1732056492&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

2. Los Angeles rushes to be a sanctuary city

2. Los Angeles rushes to be a sanctuary city
Los Angeles rushes to be a sanctuary city – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sanctuary-city-trump-deportations-immigrants-los-angeles/2024/11/19/id/1188715/

3. Texas to Trump: Take My Land, Please

3. Texas to Trump: Take My Land, Please
Texas to Trump: Take My Land, Please – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/texas-trump-land-deportation/

4. CHINA-POLITICS

CHINA-POLITICS
Is China engaged in acts of war in the Baltics? I say yes – https://www.forbes.com/sites/erictegler/2023/11/28/investigating-the-chinese-ship-that-accidentally-hit-undersea-lines/

5. Tony's 10 year-old barrel pick

6. Pro-Palestine mob stormed the Senate office building

7. Comcast to spin off NBC Universal

7. Comcast to spin off NBC Universal
Comcast to spin off NBC Universal – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/comcast-nbcuniversal-cable/2024/11/19/id/1188722/

