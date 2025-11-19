Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/19/25: Congress sends Epstein bill to Trump’s desk. Nikki Minaj thanks President Trump for taking action in Nigeria as Christians are facing genocide. CAIR is supportive of terrorism. Scott Bessent regarding dividend checks. Left lathering over Indiana GOP “rift”

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Congress sends Epstein bill to Trump’s desk 2. Nikki Minaj thanks President Trump for taking action in Nigeria as Christian’s are facing genocide 3. CAIR is supportive of terrorism CAIR is supportive of terrorism – https://nypost.com/2025/11/18/us-news/muslim-group-cair-cutting-1000-checks-for-anti-israel-agitators-who-have-been-disciplined-by-colleges/ 4. Another Federal Judge weighs in… this time blocking TX redistricting 5. Scott Bessent regarding dividend checks 6. Left lathering over Indiana GOP “rift”