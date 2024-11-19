Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/19/24: PA Supremes Stop Dem Cheat, Sweden Prepares For War, More Debate About Gaetz, Indiana Dems Don’t Care About Sexual Harassment, FBI Murder Stats

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Pennsylvania Supreme Court tells Democrats to stop trying to steal the election – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/11/18/pennsylvania-supreme-court-tells-democrats-to-stop-the-steal-n4934417

Sweden tells citizens to prepare for war. Thanks, Biden – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14096437/Sweden-citizens-prepare-WAR-Pamphlets-stockpile-food-water-sent-five-million-households-growing-fears-NATO-Russia-conflict.html

Democrats in Indiana do not care about sexual harassment – https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/indiana-senate-democrats-elect-leadership-in-midst-of-sexual-harassment-allegations/

6. The gap between the murder rate and what the FBI says is the murder rate

The gap between the murder rate and what the FBI says is the murder rate – https://www.justfactsdaily.com/fbi-biden-era-murder-estimates-homicides-death-certificates

….these are the “experts” running the FBI? Well, then, we don’t need any more experts.