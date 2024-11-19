Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/19/24: PA Supremes Stop Dem Cheat, Sweden Prepares For War, More Debate About Gaetz, Indiana Dems Don’t Care About Sexual Harassment, FBI Murder Stats

Published on November 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. Pennsylvania Supreme Court tells Democrats to stop trying to steal the election

Pennsylvania Supreme Court tells Democrats to stop trying to steal the election
Source: Getty

Pennsylvania Supreme Court tells Democrats to stop trying to steal the election – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/11/18/pennsylvania-supreme-court-tells-democrats-to-stop-the-steal-n4934417

2. Sweden tells citizens to prepare for war. Thanks, Biden

Sweden tells citizens to prepare for war. Thanks, Biden
Source: Getty

Sweden tells citizens to prepare for war. Thanks, Biden – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14096437/Sweden-citizens-prepare-WAR-Pamphlets-stockpile-food-water-sent-five-million-households-growing-fears-NATO-Russia-conflict.html

3. More Debate About Gaetz

More Debate About Gaetz
Source: Getty

4. Tony's 10 yr barrel pick bourbon

Tony's 10 yr barrel pick bourbon
Source: Getty

5. Democrats in Indiana do not care about sexual harassment

Democrats in Indiana do not care about sexual harassment
Source: other

Democrats in Indiana do not care about sexual harassment – https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/indiana-senate-democrats-elect-leadership-in-midst-of-sexual-harassment-allegations/

6. The gap between the murder rate and what the FBI says is the murder rate

The gap between the murder rate and what the FBI says is the murder rate
Source: Getty

The gap between the murder rate and what the FBI says is the murder rate – https://www.justfactsdaily.com/fbi-biden-era-murder-estimates-homicides-death-certificates

….these are the “experts” running the FBI? Well, then, we don’t need any more experts.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close