Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/19/24: PA Supremes Stop Dem Cheat, Sweden Prepares For War, More Debate About Gaetz, Indiana Dems Don’t Care About Sexual Harassment, FBI Murder Stats
1. Pennsylvania Supreme Court tells Democrats to stop trying to steal the election
2. Sweden tells citizens to prepare for war. Thanks, Biden
3. More Debate About Gaetz
5. Democrats in Indiana do not care about sexual harassment
6. The gap between the murder rate and what the FBI says is the murder rate
….these are the “experts” running the FBI? Well, then, we don’t need any more experts.