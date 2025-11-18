Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/18/25: It’s safe to say that the Pacers stink. The U.S. to sell F-35’s to Saudi Arabia. U.N. Security Council to back Trump plan for Gaza. Whitestown Man Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter. The Trump EPA just released its new proposed definition of “Waters of the US”

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. It’s safe to say that the Pacers stink
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-1-1f64209a-b707-4579-8682-0d0f0fe664b7
2. The U.S. to sell F-35’s to Saudi Arabia
The U.S. to sell F-35’s to Saudi Arabia – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/trump-says-us-will-sell-f-35-to-saudi-arabia/
….and MBS is coming to town – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/nov/17/pariah-honored-guest-saudi-arabias-mbs-heads-white-house/
3. U.N. Security Council to back Trump plan for Gaza
….when the U.N. is on your side, that means you should go back and look at your plan
4. Will the U.S. hit Venezuela?
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-2-20f6025c-85e2-4e97-913b-57fd3e867f3e
Will the U.S. hit Venezuela – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/aircraft-carrier-venezuela-trump/2025/11/16/id/1234765/
5. Whitestown Man Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-3-f4e58cf8-f514-497a-b734-5293aebc821c
6. The Trump EPA just released its new proposed definition of “Waters of the US”
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-4-b7ee6864-3c0a-4a27-bf22-1ba9a3a30b6c
A huge good move on WOTUS – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/zeldin-overhauls-biden-era-water-rule-end-weaponization-led-puddles-trigger-pricy-permits