Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/18/24: Ukraine, Matt Gaetz Report, RFK Jr, House Dems Sick Of Pelosi, GM Layoffs
1. Ukraine can, at last, use its American missiles inside Russia
2. Speaker Johnson does not want the Matt Gaetz ethics report to be released
….yeah. It’s gonna get released.
3. I don't support RFK for HHS, but this from the New York Times about Froot Loops is insane
I don’t support RFK for HHS, but this from the New York Times about Froot Loops is insane – https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1858117926349377993?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….and why this photo of him eating McDonalds – https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-gives-rfk-jr-mcdonald-133657991.html
4. House Dems sick of Pelosi
5. GM cutting 1,000 white collar jobs
GM cutting 1,000 white collar jobs – https://nypost.com/2024/11/15/business/gm-slashing-1000-white-collar-jobs-in-cost-cutting-move-to-focus-on-evs/