Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/18/24: Ukraine, Matt Gaetz Report, RFK Jr, House Dems Sick Of Pelosi, GM Layoffs

Published on November 18, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Ukraine can, at last, use its American missiles inside Russia

Source: Getty

Ukraine can, at last, use its American missiles inside Russia

Source: Getty

Speaker Johnson does not want the Matt Gaetz ethics report to be released – https://nypost.com/2024/11/15/us-news/house-speaker-mike-johnson-strongly-requests-ethics-panel-not-issue-report-on-matt-gaetz-sex-misconduct-allegations/

….yeah. It’s gonna get released.

Source: Getty

I don’t support RFK for HHS, but this from the New York Times about Froot Loops is insane – https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1858117926349377993?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….and why this photo of him eating McDonalds – https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-gives-rfk-jr-mcdonald-133657991.html

Source: Getty

Scoop: House Dems sick of Pelosi

Source: Getty

GM cutting 1,000 white collar jobs – https://nypost.com/2024/11/15/business/gm-slashing-1000-white-collar-jobs-in-cost-cutting-move-to-focus-on-evs/

