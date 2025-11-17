Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/17/25: Swatting Sen. Goode is stupid and disgusting. Operation Southern Spear. Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker transiting international waters in the Strait of Hormuz. 150 Years of Evidence Shows Tariffs Lower Inflation. OJ estate to settle with Ron Goldman. Indiana Republicans will not redistrict

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Swatting Sen. Goode is stupid and disgusting
Swatting Sen. Goode is stupid and disgusting – https://x.com/gregoryjgoode/status/1990220564498108845
2. Operation Southern Spear
Operation Southern Spear – https://defensescoop.com/2025/11/14/hegseth-announces-operation-southern-spear-after-20th-us-strike-against-alleged-narco-terrorists/
….U.S. strikes drug boats – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/us-forces-kill-3-narco-terrorists-eastern-pacific-lethal-strike-operation-targeting-drug-networks
3. Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker transiting international waters in the Strait of Hormuz
4. 150 Years of Evidence Shows Tariffs Lower Inflation
5. OJ estate to settle with Fred Goldman
OJ estate to settle with Fred Goldman – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15294603/OJ-Simpson-estate-ron-goldman-payout.html
6. Indiana Republicans will not redistrict
Indiana Republicans will not redistrict – https://www.wishtv.com/news/politics/indiana-wont-redraw-congressional-maps-due-to-lack-of-votes-in-senate/
….Trump is not pleased – https://fox59.com/news/politics/president-trump-very-disappointed-in-indiana-senate-republicans/