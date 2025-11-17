Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/17/25: Swatting Sen. Goode is stupid and disgusting. Operation Southern Spear. Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker transiting international waters in the Strait of Hormuz. 150 Years of Evidence Shows Tariffs Lower Inflation. OJ estate to settle with Ron Goldman. Indiana Republicans will not redistrict

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Swatting Sen. Goode is stupid and disgusting Swatting Sen. Goode is stupid and disgusting – https://x.com/gregoryjgoode/status/1990220564498108845 2. Operation Southern Spear Operation Southern Spear – https://defensescoop.com/2025/11/14/hegseth-announces-operation-southern-spear-after-20th-us-strike-against-alleged-narco-terrorists/ ….U.S. strikes drug boats – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/us-forces-kill-3-narco-terrorists-eastern-pacific-lethal-strike-operation-targeting-drug-networks 3. Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker transiting international waters in the Strait of Hormuz 4. 150 Years of Evidence Shows Tariffs Lower Inflation 5. OJ estate to settle with Fred Goldman OJ estate to settle with Fred Goldman – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15294603/OJ-Simpson-estate-ron-goldman-payout.html 6. Indiana Republicans will not redistrict Indiana Republicans will not redistrict – https://www.wishtv.com/news/politics/indiana-wont-redraw-congressional-maps-due-to-lack-of-votes-in-senate/ ….Trump is not pleased – https://fox59.com/news/politics/president-trump-very-disappointed-in-indiana-senate-republicans/