Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Government shutdown ends. IN Dems voted to keep it going
2. The last penny has been minted
3. U.N. inspectors stopped from verifying Iran’s uranium stockpile since June
4. President Trump sent a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog urging him to “fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu”
5. Price of streaming apps keep on going up
6. The left pretends it cares about Epstein
More from WIBC 93.1 FM