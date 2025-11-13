Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Government shutdown ends. IN Dems voted to keep it going 2. The last penny has been minted 3. U.N. inspectors stopped from verifying Iran’s uranium stockpile since June 4. President Trump sent a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog urging him to “fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu” 5. Price of streaming apps keep on going up 6. The left pretends it cares about Epstein