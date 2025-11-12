Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/12/25: Looks like the Government Shutdown is about to end. US profited from Argentina currency swap deal, Treasury chief Bessent says. Looking at abuses of H1-B visas. Visa and Mastercard settlement with retailers. Megyn Kelly sure is going to a lot of trouble to defend Candace Owens. Absolute loser hooligans outside TPUSA Berkeley event.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Looks like the Government Shutdown is about to end
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns of Armageddon – https://nypost.com/2025/11/11/us-news/us-faces-travel-armageddon-this-weekend-if-congress-doesnt-end-government-shutdown/
2. US profited from Argentina currency swap deal, Treasury chief Bessent says
US profited from Argentina currency swap deal, Treasury chief Bessent says | Reuters
3. Looking at abuses of H1-B visas
Looking at abuses of H1-B visas – https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/h-1b-lori-chavez-deremer/2025/11/11/id/1234120/
4. The USS Gerald Ford is in Central America
The USS Gerald Ford is in Central America – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/pentagons-uss-gerald-r-ford-now-in-latin-america/
5. Changes to credit card charges are coming
Changes to credit card charges are coming – https://www.wsj.com/finance/visa-mastercard-reach-settlement-with-merchants-to-lower-fees-c5fde9b7?mod=hp_lead_pos9
6. Megyn Kelly sure is going to a lot of trouble to defend Candace Owens
