Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/12/25: Looks like the Government Shutdown is about to end. US profited from Argentina currency swap deal, Treasury chief Bessent says. Looking at abuses of H1-B visas. Visa and Mastercard settlement with retailers. Megyn Kelly sure is going to a lot of trouble to defend Candace Owens. Absolute loser hooligans outside TPUSA Berkeley event.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Looks like the Government Shutdown is about to end Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns of Armageddon – https://nypost.com/2025/11/11/us-news/us-faces-travel-armageddon-this-weekend-if-congress-doesnt-end-government-shutdown/ 2. US profited from Argentina currency swap deal, Treasury chief Bessent says US profited from Argentina currency swap deal, Treasury chief Bessent says | Reuters 3. Looking at abuses of H1-B visas Looking at abuses of H1-B visas – https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/h-1b-lori-chavez-deremer/2025/11/11/id/1234120/ 4. The USS Gerald Ford is in Central America https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-3-99cd4d52-fd59-4eff-b54d-148445de680a The USS Gerald Ford is in Central America – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/pentagons-uss-gerald-r-ford-now-in-latin-america/ 5. Changes to credit card charges are coming Changes to credit card charges are coming – https://www.wsj.com/finance/visa-mastercard-reach-settlement-with-merchants-to-lower-fees-c5fde9b7?mod=hp_lead_pos9 6. Megyn Kelly sure is going to a lot of trouble to defend Candace Owens https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-3-99cd4d52-fd59-4eff-b54d-148445de680a 7. Absolute loser hooligans outside TPUSA Berkeley event