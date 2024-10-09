Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/9/24: Hurricane Milton, Terrorist Attack Thwarted, Kamala Has A Glock, Trump Books MSG, Cheney Endorsements of Kamala Do Not Help Her, Nor Does Her Appearance On The View

Published on October 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Hurricane Milton approaches Florida

Hurricane Milton approaches Florida
Source: Getty

2. FBI says it thwarted plot for Election Day terror attack by Afghan national

FBI says it thwarted plot for Election Day terror attack by Afghan national
Source: Getty

FBI says it thwarted plot for Election Day terror attack by Afghan national (msn.com)

3. Kamala has a Glock

Kamala has a Glock
Source: Getty

 

Kamala has a Glock. Now it gets interesting – https://bearingarms.com/tomknighton/2024/10/08/harris-owns-same-brand-gun-white-house-has-been-going-after-n1226481

….more – https://bearingarms.com/camedwards/2024/10/08/60-minutes-harris-second-amendment-softball-n1226480

….even more – https://thefederalist.com/2024/10/08/kamala-harris-wanted-to-ban-the-gun-she-now-claims-to-own/

4. Trump books Madison Square Garden rally to kick off final stretch of 2024 campaign

Trump books Madison Square Garden rally to kick off final stretch of 2024 campaign
Source: Getty

Exclusive | Trump books Madison Square Garden rally to kick off final stretch of 2024 campaign (nypost.com)

5. Joe Scarborough really believes that Cheney endorsements of Kamala help her?

6. Not when she’s saying that she wouldn’t change a thing from Biden.

