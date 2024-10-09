Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/9/24: Hurricane Milton, Terrorist Attack Thwarted, Kamala Has A Glock, Trump Books MSG, Cheney Endorsements of Kamala Do Not Help Her, Nor Does Her Appearance On The View
1. Hurricane Milton approaches Florida
2. FBI says it thwarted plot for Election Day terror attack by Afghan national
FBI says it thwarted plot for Election Day terror attack by Afghan national (msn.com)
3. Kamala has a Glock
Kamala has a Glock. Now it gets interesting – https://bearingarms.com/tomknighton/2024/10/08/harris-owns-same-brand-gun-white-house-has-been-going-after-n1226481
….more – https://bearingarms.com/camedwards/2024/10/08/60-minutes-harris-second-amendment-softball-n1226480
….even more – https://thefederalist.com/2024/10/08/kamala-harris-wanted-to-ban-the-gun-she-now-claims-to-own/
4. Trump books Madison Square Garden rally to kick off final stretch of 2024 campaign
Exclusive | Trump books Madison Square Garden rally to kick off final stretch of 2024 campaign (nypost.com)
5. Joe Scarborough really believes that Cheney endorsements of Kamala help her?
6. Not when she’s saying that she wouldn’t change a thing from Biden.
