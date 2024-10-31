Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/31/24: Trump Rolls Into Rally On Garbage Truck, Funny Business Going On In MI & PA, Mandatory Halloween Party, Dodgers Win, AOC Can’t Understand Why Men Are Rejecting Dems
1. I hope you enjoy this garbage truck
Ellen Carmichael on X: “I used Google Trends to compare interest in terms “Biden + garbage” and “Puerto Rico + garbage” over the past 7 days. The results both nationwide and in swing states were absolutely wild. https://t.co/AaQmuqrbf1” / X
2. Michigan: One voter ID with 29 separate "votes" already.
3. US Supreme Court at Dusk
Supreme Court allows Virginia to purge suspected noncitizens from voter registration rolls | CNN Politics
Michael Walsh on X: “The Supes just fired the starting gun — every state with a GOP gov should start purging the illegal Democrats right NOW.” / X
4. Pennsylvania TV station runs graphic that Kamala has won
5. Don't be a creepy clown this Halloween
6. UNRWA is the enemy. This isn't hard to understand
7. There's a mandatory Halloween party today
8. Dodgers win the world series
9. House Plans Vote On Government Funding Bill
AOC can’t accept the fact that Democrats are turning away men – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14022209/AOC-fawns-Doug-Emhoffs-masculinity-values-cringeworthy-tribute-cheating-slapping-scandals.html
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s ex speaks out about alleged 2012 assault at Cannes Film Festival: ‘I saw his dark side’