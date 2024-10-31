Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/31/24: Trump Rolls Into Rally On Garbage Truck, Funny Business Going On In MI & PA, Mandatory Halloween Party, Dodgers Win, AOC Can’t Understand Why Men Are Rejecting Dems

Published on October 31, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. I hope you enjoy this garbage truck

Source: Getty

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/i-hope-you-enjoy-this-garbage-truck 

Ellen Carmichael on X: “I used Google Trends to compare interest in terms “Biden + garbage” and “Puerto Rico + garbage” over the past 7 days. The results both nationwide and in swing states were absolutely wild. https://t.co/AaQmuqrbf1” / X

2. Michigan: One voter ID with 29 separate "votes" already.

Real issues with voter rolls in Michigan – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2024/10/30/what-the-hell-is-going-on-in-michigan-n4933794

3. US Supreme Court at Dusk

Source: Getty

Supreme Court allows Virginia to purge suspected noncitizens from voter registration rolls | CNN Politics

Michael Walsh on X: “The Supes just fired the starting gun — every state with a GOP gov should start purging the illegal Democrats right NOW.” / X

4. Pennsylvania TV station runs graphic that Kamala has won

5. Don't be a creepy clown this Halloween

6. UNRWA is the enemy. This isn't hard to understand

Source: Getty

UNRWA is the enemy. This isn’t hard to understand – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/israel-unwra-ban-devastating-palestinians-rcna177766

7. There's a mandatory Halloween party today

Source: Getty

8. Dodgers win the world series

Source: Getty

9. House Plans Vote On Government Funding Bill

Source: Getty

