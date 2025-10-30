Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/30/25: Special session not convening this Monday. The Federal Reserve has just CUT RATES by 0.25%. The politics of tariffs. Does the NFL think Sting will distract from the Bad Bunny pick? Micah Beckwith and Diego Morales are losers.

Published on October 30, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Special session not convening this Monday.

2. Fed cuts interest rates ¼ point, and the politics of tariffs

Fed cuts interest rates ¼ point – https://www.wsj.com/economy/central-banking/fed-cuts-interest-rates-federal-reserve-by-another-quarter-point-but-data-blackout-obscures-the-path-ahead-0268bdf6?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1

3. Does the NFL think Sting will distract from the Bad Bunny pick?

Does the NFL think Sting will distract from the Bad Bunny pick? – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/music/articles/nfl-announces-sting-headline-super-003656455.html

4. Micah Beckwith and Diego Morales are losers.

