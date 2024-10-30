Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/30/24: Biden Calls Trump Supporters Trash, Media Continues To Obsess Over Hinchcliff, Kamala pulls $2Mil Out Of NC, Richardson Benched, HVAF Fire, Joe Rogan vs Kamala Harris

Published on October 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Biden calls Trump supporters garbage

Biden calls Trump supporters garbage
Source: Getty

Biden calls Trump supporters garbage – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14017665/Biden-calls-Trump-supporters-garbage.html

2. Leftist media continues to obsess over Tony Hinchcliffe

Leftist media continues to obsess over Tony Hinchcliffe
Source: Getty

3. Harris moves $2mil out of North Carolina

Harris moves $2mil out of North Carolina
Source: Getty

Harris moves $2mil out of North Carolina – https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/10/29/democrat-kamala-harris-surrenders-north-carolina-withdraws-nearly-2-million-planned-ad-spend-state/

4. African migrants in Lockland, Ohio

5. Colts Bench Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco To Start Sunday Night

Colts Bench Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco To Start Sunday Night
Source: Getty

Colts Bench Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco To Start Sunday Night

6. Helping HVAF Fire Victims

Helping HVAF Fire Victims
Source: IFD Press Release

Veterans Organization Looking for Help After Weekend Fire

7. Who's right? Joe Rogan or Kamala Harris?

Who's right? Joe Rogan or Kamala Harris?
Source: Getty

Joe Rogan says Harris sitdown was scrapped after campaign told him she ‘only wanted to do an hour’ | Fox News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close