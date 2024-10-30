Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/30/24: Biden Calls Trump Supporters Trash, Media Continues To Obsess Over Hinchcliff, Kamala pulls $2Mil Out Of NC, Richardson Benched, HVAF Fire, Joe Rogan vs Kamala Harris
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Biden calls Trump supporters garbage
Biden calls Trump supporters garbage – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14017665/Biden-calls-Trump-supporters-garbage.html
2. Leftist media continues to obsess over Tony Hinchcliffe
3. Harris moves $2mil out of North Carolina
Harris moves $2mil out of North Carolina – https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/10/29/democrat-kamala-harris-surrenders-north-carolina-withdraws-nearly-2-million-planned-ad-spend-state/
4. African migrants in Lockland, Ohio
5. Colts Bench Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco To Start Sunday Night
Colts Bench Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco To Start Sunday Night
6. Helping HVAF Fire Victims
7. Who's right? Joe Rogan or Kamala Harris?
Joe Rogan says Harris sitdown was scrapped after campaign told him she ‘only wanted to do an hour’ | Fox News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM