Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/24/24: Early Voting, Indiana GOP Yawn, Kamala Town Hall, McD E-Coli, Tesla Earnings, Kamala Calls Trump A Fascist

Published on October 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Early voting is big

2. Indiana GOP hasn't done a great job in motivating voters

3. Kamala Harris Town Hall Last Night

4. It's the onions

10-State E. Coli Outbreak Linked To McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

5. Tesla continues to thrive

Tesla continues to thrive – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/23/tesla-tsla-q3-2024-earnings-report.html

6. Kamala calls Trump a facist

Harris calls Trump a fascist – https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2024/10/23/harris-says-trump-is-a-fascist-in-cnn-town-hall/

….Biden confirms that he’s calling Trump a fascist – https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/white-house-press-secretary-says-biden-thinks-trump-is-a-fascist/

….they are really, really trying to get him killed.

….Here’s a partial list of all the times the Left calls Republicans Nazis – https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1849222305664393566.html

