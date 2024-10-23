Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/23/24: LA Times Endorses No One, Lies From The Atlantic & CNN, Fake Ballots, Chaos After The Election, This Is CBS

Published on October 23, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. The LA Times endorses…….no one

Source: Getty

The LA Times endorses…….no one – https://www.semafor.com/article/10/22/2024/los-angeles-times-wont-endorse-for-president

2. More Lies From The Atlantic and CNN

Source: Getty

Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had’ – The Atlantic

3. Video Shows a Lady Easily Faking a Ballot in Seattle

Source: Getty

Video Shows a Lady Easily Faking a Ballot in Seattle. No Wonder Washington’s GOP Is Suing. – PJ Media

4. Russia, Iran, China could stoke post-election violence

Source: Getty

Russia, Iran, China could stoke post-election violence, US intelligence officials say | Reuters

5. This is CBS

Source: Getty

This is CBS – https://www.jns.org/cbs-producer-asked-if-jews-are-human-like-us/

