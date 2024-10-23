Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/23/24: LA Times Endorses No One, Lies From The Atlantic & CNN, Fake Ballots, Chaos After The Election, This Is CBS
1. The LA Times endorses…….no one
The LA Times endorses…….no one – https://www.semafor.com/article/10/22/2024/los-angeles-times-wont-endorse-for-president
2. More Lies From The Atlantic and CNN
Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had’ – The Atlantic
3. Video Shows a Lady Easily Faking a Ballot in Seattle
Video Shows a Lady Easily Faking a Ballot in Seattle. No Wonder Washington’s GOP Is Suing. – PJ Media
4. Russia, Iran, China could stoke post-election violence
Russia, Iran, China could stoke post-election violence, US intelligence officials say | Reuters
5. This is CBS
This is CBS – https://www.jns.org/cbs-producer-asked-if-jews-are-human-like-us/
