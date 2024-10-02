Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/2/24: Vance – Walz Debate, Longshoremen Strike, Iran Attacks Israel, College Students Not Reading, Truth Telling Teacher

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

2. White House hasn't moved on the Longshoremen strike

Source: Getty

The longshoreman strike is on, and it is not looking good – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/01/port-strike-could-reignite-inflation-with-larger-economic-impact-dependent-on-how-long-it-lasts.html

and the hoarding has begun – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/us-shoppers-start-stock-up-essentials-port-strikes-pressure-prices-go-higher-than-ever