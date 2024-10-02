Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/2/24: Vance – Walz Debate, Longshoremen Strike, Iran Attacks Israel, College Students Not Reading, Truth Telling Teacher

Published on October 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Weird Walz

Weird Walz
Source: Getty

2. White House hasn't moved on the Longshoremen strike

White House hasn't moved on the Longshoremen strike
Source: Getty

The longshoreman strike is on, and it is not looking good – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/01/port-strike-could-reignite-inflation-with-larger-economic-impact-dependent-on-how-long-it-lasts.html

and the hoarding has begun – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/us-shoppers-start-stock-up-essentials-port-strikes-pressure-prices-go-higher-than-ever

3. Iran fires missiles at Israel

Iran fires missiles at Israel
Source: Getty

4. College students can't read books?

College students can't read books?
Source: Getty

College students can’t read books? – https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2024/11/the-elite-college-students-who-cant-read-books/679945/?utm_campaign=the-atlantic&utm_content=true-anthem&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

5. Teacher gets award for standing up for the truth

Teacher gets award for standing up for the truth
Source: Getty

Teacher gets award for standing up for the truth – https://www.newsnationnow.com/lgbtq/virginia-teacher-fired-transgender-pronouns/

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close