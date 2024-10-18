Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/18/24: Al Smith Dinner, Sinwar Dead, NASA has no faith in Boeing, MI & HI have snitch lines, Trump roasts Schumer, Choosing where you live based on politics

Published on October 18, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump at Al Smith Catholic Charity Dinner

2. Mic Drop

3. Sinwar dead

Sinwar dead
Sinwar dead – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-825018

4. NASA has no faith in Boeing, and Boeing can't get it together

NASA has no faith in Boeing, and Boeing can't get it together
NASA has no faith in Boeing, and Boeing can’t get it together – https://blogs.nasa.gov/commercialcrew/2024/10/15/nasa-updates-2025-commercial-crew-plan/

5. Hawaii and Michigan have snitch lines

Hawaii and Michigan have snitch lines
Hawaii and Michigan have snitch lines – https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/michigan-and-hawaii-launch-tip-lines-to-encourage-anonymous-snitching-on-gun-owners/

6. Kamala has no joy

Kamala has no joy
7. Trump roasts Schumer

8. JD Vance’s Lavish Rider Demands on Book Tour Revealed

JD Vance’s Lavish Rider Demands on Book Tour Revealed
JD Vance’s Lavish Rider Demands on Book Tour Revealed (msn.com)

9. Choosing where you live based on politics

Choosing where you live based on politics
23% say politics affects where they live. I’m surprised its that low – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/politics-where-people-choose-to-live/

