Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/17/24: Kamala Fail With Bret Baier, FBI Revises Crime Up, Fed Workers Worried, See Tony Live, Kamala Can’t Answer Questions

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

It’s as if Bret Baier listens to the show – https://www.foxnews.com/media/kamala-harris-repeatedly-pivots-trump-when-grilled-immigration-record-fox-news-interview

3. The concerns of federal employees of the election is not concerning and not a story

Source: Getty

The concerns of federal employees of the election is not concerning and not a story – https://www.politico.com/news/2024/10/15/federal-employees-sweating-trump-comeback-white-house-election-00183753