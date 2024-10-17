Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/17/24: Kamala Fail With Bret Baier, FBI Revises Crime Up, Fed Workers Worried, See Tony Live, Kamala Can’t Answer Questions
1. Kamala Harris on FOX did not go well
It’s as if Bret Baier listens to the show – https://www.foxnews.com/media/kamala-harris-repeatedly-pivots-trump-when-grilled-immigration-record-fox-news-interview
2. FBI revises crime data….up
FBI revises crime data….up – https://nypost.com/2024/10/16/us-news/fbi-quietly-revised-2022-crime-data-to-show-violent-offenses-rose-rather-than-dropped/
3. The concerns of federal employees of the election is not concerning and not a story
The concerns of federal employees of the election is not concerning and not a story – https://www.politico.com/news/2024/10/15/federal-employees-sweating-trump-comeback-white-house-election-00183753
4. Rooftop solar doesn't work, and raises the cost of electricity
5. See Tony Live
6. Kamala can't answer questions, other than she's not Trump
