Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/16/24: Charlamagne Tha God w/ Kamala, Early Voting In GA, Bernie Sanders, Abandoned Dog Left During Milton, Weird Walz Has A Problem With Success, Mike Braun, Eric Holcomb

Published on October 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Kamala Harris and Charlamagne tha God

2. Lots of early voting in Georgia

Lots of early voting in Georgia – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/georgia-early-voting-record/

3. Bernie Sanders moves to block arms sale to Israel

Bernie Sanders moves to block arms sale to Israel – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/bernie-sanders-resolution-disapproval/2024/10/15/id/1184193/

4. ….and the Biden administration with threats

….and the Biden administration with threats – https://nypost.com/2024/10/15/us-news/biden-harris-administration-threatens-to-withhold-military-aid-to-israel-if-conditions-in-gaza-dont-improve/

5. Man ties dog to fence before Hurricane Milton, then gets arrested

Man ties dog to fence before Hurricane Milton, then gets arrested – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/hurricane-milton-dog-tied-to-pole-charges/

6. Walz talks has a problem with success

7. Senate Forges Ahead On Vote For Aid Bill For Israel And Ukraine

Braun outraises McCormick in a big way – https://www.ibj.com/articles/braun-continues-to-double-mccormicks-fundraising-in-governor-race?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

8. Holcomb trip to Greece looks like a Vacation on our tab

