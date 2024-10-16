Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/16/24: Charlamagne Tha God w/ Kamala, Early Voting In GA, Bernie Sanders, Abandoned Dog Left During Milton, Weird Walz Has A Problem With Success, Mike Braun, Eric Holcomb
1. Kamala Harris and Charlamagne tha God
2. Lots of early voting in Georgia
Lots of early voting in Georgia – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/georgia-early-voting-record/
3. Bernie Sanders moves to block arms sale to Israel
Bernie Sanders moves to block arms sale to Israel – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/bernie-sanders-resolution-disapproval/2024/10/15/id/1184193/
4. ….and the Biden administration with threats
….and the Biden administration with threats – https://nypost.com/2024/10/15/us-news/biden-harris-administration-threatens-to-withhold-military-aid-to-israel-if-conditions-in-gaza-dont-improve/
5. Man ties dog to fence before Hurricane Milton, then gets arrested
Man ties dog to fence before Hurricane Milton, then gets arrested – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/hurricane-milton-dog-tied-to-pole-charges/
6. Walz talks has a problem with success
7. Senate Forges Ahead On Vote For Aid Bill For Israel And Ukraine
Braun outraises McCormick in a big way – https://www.ibj.com/articles/braun-continues-to-double-mccormicks-fundraising-in-governor-race?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news