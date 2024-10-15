Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/15/24: Was There A 3rd Assassination Attempt On Trump? Chinese Student Visas, Bigoted Amazon Exec, Don’t Read Your YouTube Comments, Leftists Flipping Out Over Black Support For Trump

Published on October 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Man arrested at Trump Coachella rally denies local sheriff’s claim it was 3rd assassination attempt

Source: Getty

Man arrested at Trump Coachella rally denies local sheriff’s claim it was 3rd assassination attempt: Here’s what we know (msn.com)

2. Donald Trump's going to put up the best performance with Black voters since Richard Nixon in 1960

3. We must stop student visas from China. Today

Source: Getty

We must stop student visas from China. Today – https://www.campusreform.org/article/five-chinese-graduates-umich-caught-spying-us-military-base-fbi-finds-/26523

4. Biden warns Iran to stop plotting against Trump, says US official

Source: Getty

US warns Iran to stop plotting against Trump, says US official | Reuters

5. Amazon exec wears necklace of Israel with a Palestinian flag on it

Source: Getty

Amazon exec wears necklace of Israel with a Palestinian flag on it – https://nypost.com/2024/10/14/business/amazon-exec-wears-necklace-with-palestinian-flag-imposed-on-israel/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

6. Tony has been reading comments on his YouTube posts

7. Leftists flipping out over surge of Black support for Trump

