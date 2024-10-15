Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/15/24: Was There A 3rd Assassination Attempt On Trump? Chinese Student Visas, Bigoted Amazon Exec, Don’t Read Your YouTube Comments, Leftists Flipping Out Over Black Support For Trump
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Man arrested at Trump Coachella rally denies local sheriff’s claim it was 3rd assassination attempt
Man arrested at Trump Coachella rally denies local sheriff’s claim it was 3rd assassination attempt: Here’s what we know (msn.com)
2. Donald Trump's going to put up the best performance with Black voters since Richard Nixon in 1960
3. We must stop student visas from China. Today
We must stop student visas from China. Today – https://www.campusreform.org/article/five-chinese-graduates-umich-caught-spying-us-military-base-fbi-finds-/26523
4. Biden warns Iran to stop plotting against Trump, says US official
US warns Iran to stop plotting against Trump, says US official | Reuters
5. Amazon exec wears necklace of Israel with a Palestinian flag on it
Amazon exec wears necklace of Israel with a Palestinian flag on it – https://nypost.com/2024/10/14/business/amazon-exec-wears-necklace-with-palestinian-flag-imposed-on-israel/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
6. Tony has been reading comments on his YouTube posts
7. Leftists flipping out over surge of Black support for Trump
More from WIBC 93.1 FM