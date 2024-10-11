Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/11/24: Milton Damage, Mayorkas Says Criticism Is Hate Speech, Obama Touts Manliness, Defending Yourself Against Machete Wielding Migrants
1. Hurricane Milton aftermath
10 dead, still millions without power – https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/live-updates-milton-pummels-florida-peninsula-as-cat-1-hurricane/
2. Some Hurricane Helene Victims Can’t Even Get the $750 Kamala Promised Them
Some Hurricane Helene Victims Can’t Even Get the $750 Kamala Promised Them – PJ Media
3. Mayorkas says criticism of FEMA's woeful response to disaster recovery is "Hate Speech
4. Inflation is not going away
Don’t get it twisted. Inflation is here and it’s not going anywhere – https://www.wsj.com/economy/central-banking/cpi-report-inflation-september-interest-rate-06f596b0?mod=hp_lead_pos4
5. Iran is threatening US allies
Iran is threatening US allies – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/irans-secret-warning-to-u-s-allies-dont-help-israel-or-youre-next-ccfa5fa0?mod=hp_lead_pos1
6. NASA wants to send humans to Mars in the 2030s
NASA wants to send humans to Mars in the 2030s | Popular Science (popsci.com)
7. Does the loneliness bring on dementia, or does onset dementia attract loneliness?
Does the loneliness bring on dementia, or does onset dementia attract loneliness? – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-10-loneliness-dementia-odds.html
8. Barack Obama lecturing rural PA on what it takes to be a man
Tony Katz on X: “He never left DC. He never stopped controlling the party and the players. He pushed Biden out of the race. But it’s Trump who is solely focused on power.” / X
9. First you take the banana. Then you eat the banana
Oh, SNAP! Germany Has a New Way to Defend Yourself Against Machete-Wielding Migrants – PJ Media