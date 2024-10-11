Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/11/24: Milton Damage, Mayorkas Says Criticism Is Hate Speech, Obama Touts Manliness, Defending Yourself Against Machete Wielding Migrants

Published on October 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Hurricane Milton aftermath

Hurricane Milton aftermath
Source: Getty

10 dead, still millions without power – https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/live-updates-milton-pummels-florida-peninsula-as-cat-1-hurricane/

2. Some Hurricane Helene Victims Can’t Even Get the $750 Kamala Promised Them

Some Hurricane Helene Victims Can’t Even Get the $750 Kamala Promised Them
Source: Getty

Some Hurricane Helene Victims Can’t Even Get the $750 Kamala Promised Them – PJ Media

3. Mayorkas says criticism of FEMA's woeful response to disaster recovery is "Hate Speech

4. Inflation is not going away

Inflation is not going away
Source: Getty

Don’t get it twisted. Inflation is here and it’s not going anywhere – https://www.wsj.com/economy/central-banking/cpi-report-inflation-september-interest-rate-06f596b0?mod=hp_lead_pos4

5. Iran is threatening US allies

Iran is threatening US allies
Source: Getty

Iran is threatening US allies – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/irans-secret-warning-to-u-s-allies-dont-help-israel-or-youre-next-ccfa5fa0?mod=hp_lead_pos1

6. NASA wants to send humans to Mars in the 2030s

NASA wants to send humans to Mars in the 2030s
Source: Getty

NASA wants to send humans to Mars in the 2030s | Popular Science (popsci.com)

7. Does the loneliness bring on dementia, or does onset dementia attract loneliness?

Does the loneliness bring on dementia, or does onset dementia attract loneliness?
Source: Getty

Does the loneliness bring on dementia, or does onset dementia attract loneliness? – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-10-loneliness-dementia-odds.html

8. Barack Obama lecturing rural PA on what it takes to be a man

Barack Obama lecturing rural PA on what it takes to be a man
Source: Getty

Related Stories

Tony Katz on X: “He never left DC. He never stopped controlling the party and the players. He pushed Biden out of the race. But it’s Trump who is solely focused on power.” / X

9. First you take the banana. Then you eat the banana

Oh, SNAP! Germany Has a New Way to Defend Yourself Against Machete-Wielding Migrants – PJ Media

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close