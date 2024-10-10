Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/10/24: Milton Makes Landfall, Walz Loves Dreamers Not Americans, Kari Lake Swamps Gallego, Honda Recall, Kids Drop Out, When You Confuse Kids They Will Be Confused
1. Milton makes landfall
Hurricane Milton – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/climate-environment/florida-braces-for-direct-hit-as-hurricane-milton-strengthens-to-category-5-fae261f0?mod=hp_lead_pos7
2. Let Lieutenant Dan Stay
3. Walz advocating for the "Dreamers", What about the Americans?
4. Lake trounces Gallego
5. Honda recalls 1.7 million cars
Honda recalls 1.7 million cars – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/honda-recalls-nearly-17-million-vehicles/507-7ba05ce4-233d-46d5-ad45-9f4109b070bb
6. Do kids not go to school anymore? Is they don't, why is public school so important?
Do kids not go to school anymore? Is they don’t, why is public school so important? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/new-york-students-absenteeism-comptroller-report/
7. Anderson Cooper gets hit by flying debris
8. … remember when
9. When you set out to confuse children, they will be confused
When you set out to confuse children, they will be confused – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/over-5-percent-of-high-school-students-struggle-with-gender-confusion-first-of-its-kind-cdc-survey-finds/