Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/7/26: It’s okay to make an offer for Greenland. Venezuela turning over oil to the United States, which will be sold and benefit the U.S. and Venezuela. Protests in Iran continue. Another school shooting thwarted. America is falling out of love with pizza

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. It’s okay to make an offer for Greenland
Can we buy Greenland? – https://www.newsmax.com/us/marco-rubio-donald-trump-greenland/2026/01/06/id/1241072/
….yes, I think the military option is a ruse – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/6/white-house-says-use-military-force-acquire-greenland-always-option/
2. Venezuela turning over oil to the United States, which will be sold and benefit the U.S. and Venezuela
Venezuela turning over oil to the United States, which will be sold and benefit the U.S. and Venezuela – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-announces-venezuela-turning-over-millions-barrels-oil-us-government-immediately