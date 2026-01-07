Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/7/26: It’s okay to make an offer for Greenland. Venezuela turning over oil to the United States, which will be sold and benefit the U.S. and Venezuela. Protests in Iran continue. Another school shooting thwarted. America is falling out of love with pizza

Published on January 7, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. It’s okay to make an offer for Greenland

Can we buy Greenland? – https://www.newsmax.com/us/marco-rubio-donald-trump-greenland/2026/01/06/id/1241072/

….yes, I think the military option is a ruse – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/6/white-house-says-use-military-force-acquire-greenland-always-option/

2. Venezuela turning over oil to the United States, which will be sold and benefit the U.S. and Venezuela

Venezuela turning over oil to the United States, which will be sold and benefit the U.S. and Venezuela – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-announces-venezuela-turning-over-millions-barrels-oil-us-government-immediately

3. Protests in Iran continue

4. Another school shooting thwarted

5. America is falling out of love with pizza

