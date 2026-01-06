Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/6/26: An estimated 7 million dollars in cocaine uncovered in a semi driving through Putnam County Saturday. Walz drops out of race. You don’t have to be welcoming with fraudsters. Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon sends a strong message to general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen. Too many people in Indiana state government want to stifle growth. Hilton cancels reservations for ICE agents. 

Published on January 6, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. An estimated 7 million dollars in cocaine uncovered in a semi driving through Putnam County Saturday

Newsom is fine with illegal immigrants being truckers – https://www.newsmax.com/us/newsom-duffy-trump/2026/01/05/id/1240880/

2. Walz drops out of race. Is resignation next?

Walz drops out of race. Is resignation next? – https://nypost.com/2026/01/05/us-news/tim-walz-abruptly-drops-out-of-minnesota-governors-race-in-wake-of-alleged-billion-dollar-fraud-scandal/

3. Anna Navarro giving Trump credit?

4. Day 8 of massive protests to free Persia as its reported in the Times that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is planning to flee to Moscow if the regime loses its grip on power.

5. Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon sends a strong message to general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen

6. Too many people in Indiana state government want to stifle growth

Indiana state flag with torch and stars Source:Getty

7. Hilton cancels reservations for ICE agents

Hilton cancels reservations for ICE agents – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/minnesota-hotel-cancels-dhs/

