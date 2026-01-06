Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. An estimated 7 million dollars in cocaine uncovered in a semi driving through Putnam County Saturday
Newsom is fine with illegal immigrants being truckers – https://www.newsmax.com/us/newsom-duffy-trump/2026/01/05/id/1240880/
2. Walz drops out of race. Is resignation next?
Walz drops out of race. Is resignation next? – https://nypost.com/2026/01/05/us-news/tim-walz-abruptly-drops-out-of-minnesota-governors-race-in-wake-of-alleged-billion-dollar-fraud-scandal/
3. Anna Navarro giving Trump credit?
4. Day 8 of massive protests to free Persia as its reported in the Times that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is planning to flee to Moscow if the regime loses its grip on power.
5. Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon sends a strong message to general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen
6. Too many people in Indiana state government want to stifle growthSource:Getty
7. Hilton cancels reservations for ICE agents
Hilton cancels reservations for ICE agents – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/minnesota-hotel-cancels-dhs/