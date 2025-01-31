Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/31/25: Updates on the plane collision, Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, Trump: The First 100* Days, Ibram Kendi, Benjamin Franklin

Published on January 31, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Updates on the plane collision

Source: Getty

Updates on the plane collision – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ntsb-crash-investigation-jennifer-homendy/2025/01/30/id/1197232/

….air traffic controller was doing two jobs at once, which seems to be standard with the staffing issues going on for years – https://nypost.com/2025/01/30/us-news/air-traffic-controller-was-doing-the-job-of-two-people-during-crash-faa-says/

2. Not a great day for Tulsi Gabbard

Source: Getty

3. Kash Patel had a better day

Source: Getty

4. Trump: The First 100* Days… In Three Bourbons

5. Ibram Kendi leaves Boston University for director role at Howard University

Source: Getty

Ibram X. Kendi leaves Boston University for director role at Howard University – masslive.com

6. Benjamin Franklin's philosophy back in the day

Source: Getty

