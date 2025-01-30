Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/30/25: DC Plane Crash, GITMO for Illegal Aliens, DEI is over in the DOD, Mike Braun State of the State Address
1. DC Plane Crash
2. GITMO for Illegal Aliens
3. DEI is over in the DOD
DEI is over in the DOD – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hegseth-race-sex/2025/01/29/id/1197073/
4. Mike Braun State of the State Address
5. How could this accident happen?
