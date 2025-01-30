Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/30/25: DC Plane Crash, GITMO for Illegal Aliens, DEI is over in the DOD, Mike Braun State of the State Address

Published on January 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. DC Plane Crash

DC Plane Crash
Source: Getty

2. GITMO for Illegal Aliens

GITMO for Illegal Aliens
Source: Getty

3. DEI is over in the DOD

DEI is over in the DOD
Source: Getty

DEI is over in the DOD – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hegseth-race-sex/2025/01/29/id/1197073/

4. Mike Braun State of the State Address

Mike Braun State of the State Address
Source: WISH-TV

5. How could this accident happen?

How could this accident happen?
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close