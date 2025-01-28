Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/28/25: Left Crying Over Deportations, Trump has 2 years to get things done, CDC not working with WHO, Indiana seeking new ways to fund the roads

Published on January 28, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Leftists crying over the deportation of illegal immigrants

Source: Getty

2. Trump has 2 years to get things done

Source: Getty

3. Iron Dome for the US?

Source: Getty

4. CDC not working with WHO

Source: Getty

CDC not working with WHO – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/international-headlines/ap-cdc-ordered-to-stop-working-with-who-immediately-upending-expectations-of-an-extended-withdrawal/

5. Lawmakers float meal delivery fee as part of road funding package

Source: Getty

Proposed fee on meal delivery and ride-share services – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV |

6. Left is triggered by the deportations

Source: Getty

