Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/28/25: Left Crying Over Deportations, Trump has 2 years to get things done, CDC not working with WHO, Indiana seeking new ways to fund the roads
1. Leftists crying over the deportation of illegal immigrants
2. Trump has 2 years to get things done
3. Iron Dome for the US?
4. CDC not working with WHO
CDC not working with WHO – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/international-headlines/ap-cdc-ordered-to-stop-working-with-who-immediately-upending-expectations-of-an-extended-withdrawal/
5. Lawmakers float meal delivery fee as part of road funding package
Proposed fee on meal delivery and ride-share services – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV |
6. Left is triggered by the deportations
