Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/27/25: Deportations taking place, Hegseth and Noem confirmed, The UAW is into more than making cars, Al Sharpton

1. Deportations are taking place

Deportations are taking place – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/ice-raids-deportation-denver-chicago-us/

….Colombia said they wouldn’t take back illegal immigrants. Trump punched them in the face. Colombia changes their mind – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/jan/26/donald-trump-places-tariffs-visa-restrictions-colo/

….more – https://x.com/presssec/status/1883591636581789775?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Colombia moves to raise tariffs on US products – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/trump-tariffs-colombia-deportation-flights-rejected/507-1b7cd4e1-a65f-4cda-89ff-17825331926d

…of course, the Left went into full panic mode about the price of coffee – https://www.axios.com/2025/01/26/trump-colombia-tariffs-coffee?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=editorial