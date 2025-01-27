Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/27/25: Deportations taking place, Hegseth and Noem confirmed, The UAW is into more than making cars, Al Sharpton
1. Deportations are taking place
Deportations are taking place – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/ice-raids-deportation-denver-chicago-us/
….Colombia said they wouldn’t take back illegal immigrants. Trump punched them in the face. Colombia changes their mind – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/jan/26/donald-trump-places-tariffs-visa-restrictions-colo/
….more – https://x.com/presssec/status/1883591636581789775?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….Colombia moves to raise tariffs on US products – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/trump-tariffs-colombia-deportation-flights-rejected/507-1b7cd4e1-a65f-4cda-89ff-17825331926d
…of course, the Left went into full panic mode about the price of coffee – https://www.axios.com/2025/01/26/trump-colombia-tariffs-coffee?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=editorial
2. Trump, an alleged antisemite, sells bombs to Israel
Trump, an alleged antisemite, sells bombs to Israel – https://redstate.com/streiff/2025/01/26/trump-overturns-bidens-duplicity-and-orders-us-to-resume-shipments-of-2000-lb-bombs-to-israel-n2184823
3. Hegseth confirmed as Sec Def
Hegseth confirmed as Sec Def – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pete-hegseth-confirmation-vote-senate-defense-secretary/
….challenges in Alaska, Maine and Kentucky coming, if these people even run again.
4. Noem confirmed at Homeland Security
Noem confirmed at Homeland Security – https://pjmedia.com/robert-spencer/2025/01/25/breaking-noem-confirmed-as-dhs-secretary-n4936357
5. The UAW is into more than making cars. And the UAW should get the excoriation it deserves
The UAW is into more than making cars. And the UAW should get the excoriation it deserves – https://freebeacon.com/campus/in-california-and-michigan-a-surprising-force-drives-anti-israel-campus-activism-labor-unions/
6. Al Sharpton is supporting Costco, boycotting orgs that dismantled DEI
Al Sharpton is supporting Costco, boycotting orgs that dismantled DEI –
….Target scales back – https://www.ibj.com/articles/target-joins-others-in-scaling-back-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-initiatives?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
….I’m still shopping at Costco. I’m still getting the hot dog. DEI is damaging on every level, and the idea that it creates opportunities is a bigoted statement