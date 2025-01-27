Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/27/25: Deportations taking place, Hegseth and Noem confirmed, The UAW is into more than making cars, Al Sharpton

Published on January 27, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Deportations are taking place

Deportations are taking place – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/ice-raids-deportation-denver-chicago-us/

….Colombia said they wouldn’t take back illegal immigrants. Trump punched them in the face. Colombia changes their mind – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/jan/26/donald-trump-places-tariffs-visa-restrictions-colo/

….more – https://x.com/presssec/status/1883591636581789775?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Colombia moves to raise tariffs on US products – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/trump-tariffs-colombia-deportation-flights-rejected/507-1b7cd4e1-a65f-4cda-89ff-17825331926d

…of course, the Left went into full panic mode about the price of coffee – https://www.axios.com/2025/01/26/trump-colombia-tariffs-coffee?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=editorial

2. Trump, an alleged antisemite, sells bombs to Israel

Trump, an alleged antisemite, sells bombs to Israel
Source: Getty

Trump, an alleged antisemite, sells bombs to Israel – https://redstate.com/streiff/2025/01/26/trump-overturns-bidens-duplicity-and-orders-us-to-resume-shipments-of-2000-lb-bombs-to-israel-n2184823

3. Hegseth confirmed as Sec Def

Hegseth confirmed as Sec Def
Source: Getty

Hegseth confirmed as Sec Def – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pete-hegseth-confirmation-vote-senate-defense-secretary/

….challenges in Alaska, Maine and Kentucky coming, if these people even run again.

4. Noem confirmed at Homeland Security

Noem confirmed at Homeland Security
Source: Getty

Noem confirmed at Homeland Security – https://pjmedia.com/robert-spencer/2025/01/25/breaking-noem-confirmed-as-dhs-secretary-n4936357

5. The UAW is into more than making cars. And the UAW should get the excoriation it deserves

The UAW is into more than making cars. And the UAW should get the excoriation it deserves
Source: Getty

The UAW is into more than making cars. And the UAW should get the excoriation it deserves – https://freebeacon.com/campus/in-california-and-michigan-a-surprising-force-drives-anti-israel-campus-activism-labor-unions/

6. Al Sharpton is supporting Costco, boycotting orgs that dismantled DEI

Al Sharpton is supporting Costco, boycotting orgs that dismantled DEI – 

….Target scales back – https://www.ibj.com/articles/target-joins-others-in-scaling-back-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-initiatives?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

….I’m still shopping at Costco. I’m still getting the hot dog. DEI is damaging on every level, and the idea that it creates opportunities is a bigoted statement

