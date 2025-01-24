Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/24/25: Trump signs order to declassify JFK, MLK and RFK assassination files, Hawk Tua Girl MIA, Pete Hegseth, Kids dump Grandpa’s urn

Published on January 24, 2025

Craig Collins in for Tony Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump signs order to declassify JFK, MLK and RFK assassination files

Source: Getty

2. It's Time To Wonder If A Missing Person Alert Should Be Sent Out For The Hawk Tuah Girl

3. Pete Hegseth confirmation process

Source: Getty

4. Kids dump out ashes of their Grandpa

Source: Getty

