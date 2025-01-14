Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/14/25: Braun – Beckwith Sworn In, Hostage Deal, Recall Newsom, GOP Senators need to rip Markey, Caitlin Clark Stalker, Starbucks

Published on January 14, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Braun – Beckwith sworn in

Braun - Beckwith sworn in
Source: WISH-TV

https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/braun-to-be-sworn-in-as-indianas-52nd-governor-during-inauguration-ceremony/

2. Indy Eleven moving to Grand Park in Westfield?

Indy Eleven moving to Grand Park in Westfield?
Source: indy eleven

Grand Park is gonna be a monster – https://www.ibj.com/articles/grand-park-district-could-include-10000-seat-stadium-entertainment-offices-and-housing

3. A hostage deal on the brink of happening? 

A hostage deal on the brink of happening? 
Source: Getty

A hostage deal on the brink of happening?  https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/ceasefire-talks-israel-hamas-make-real-progress-rcna187358

….but the counterterrorism efforts are moving apace in the West Bank – https://legalinsurrection.com/2025/01/israel-intensifies-counter-terrorism-operation-in-west-bank-following-recent-attack/

4. Another recall in the works against Newsom

Another recall in the works against Newsom
Source: Getty

Another recall in the works against Newsom – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14280533/gavin-newsom-california-governor-response-la-fires.html

….forget recalls. Use pitchforks.

5. Republican senators need to rip Markey apart.

Republican senators need to rip Markey apart.
Source: Getty

Republican senators need to rip Markey apart. Publicly. Don’t stop until he cries – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2025/01/13/democrat-senator-blames-trump-for-california-wildfires-n4935916

6. Texas Man Charged with Stalking Caitlin Clark, Arrested in Indianapolis

Texas Man Charged with Stalking Caitlin Clark, Arrested in Indianapolis
Source: Getty

Texas Man Charged with Stalking Caitlin Clark, Arrested in Indian…

7. Order at Starbucks or get out

Order at Starbucks or get out
Source: Getty

Order at Starbucks or get out – https://www.wsj.com/business/hospitality/starbucks-new-cafe-policy-dining-room-e9ab07bf

….amazing how everyone eventually comes around to understanding the basics of human nature. Except for Communists, of course.

