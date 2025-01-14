Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/14/25: Braun – Beckwith Sworn In, Hostage Deal, Recall Newsom, GOP Senators need to rip Markey, Caitlin Clark Stalker, Starbucks
1. Braun – Beckwith sworn in
https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/braun-to-be-sworn-in-as-indianas-52nd-governor-during-inauguration-ceremony/
2. Indy Eleven moving to Grand Park in Westfield?
Grand Park is gonna be a monster – https://www.ibj.com/articles/grand-park-district-could-include-10000-seat-stadium-entertainment-offices-and-housing
3. A hostage deal on the brink of happening?
A hostage deal on the brink of happening? https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/ceasefire-talks-israel-hamas-make-real-progress-rcna187358
….but the counterterrorism efforts are moving apace in the West Bank – https://legalinsurrection.com/2025/01/israel-intensifies-counter-terrorism-operation-in-west-bank-following-recent-attack/
4. Another recall in the works against Newsom
Another recall in the works against Newsom – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14280533/gavin-newsom-california-governor-response-la-fires.html
….forget recalls. Use pitchforks.
5. Republican senators need to rip Markey apart.
Republican senators need to rip Markey apart. Publicly. Don’t stop until he cries – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2025/01/13/democrat-senator-blames-trump-for-california-wildfires-n4935916
6. Texas Man Charged with Stalking Caitlin Clark, Arrested in Indianapolis
7. Order at Starbucks or get out
Order at Starbucks or get out – https://www.wsj.com/business/hospitality/starbucks-new-cafe-policy-dining-room-e9ab07bf
….amazing how everyone eventually comes around to understanding the basics of human nature. Except for Communists, of course.