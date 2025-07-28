Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 70s bumper playlist

Published on July 28, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

70s bumper music you’ve heard on Tony Katz and the Morning News

1. Stevie Wonder – Superstition

2. John Travolta And Olivia Newton John – You’re The One That I Want

3. Wild Cherry – Play That Funky Music

4. KC & The Sunshine Band – Get Down Tonight

5. Still The One – Orleans

6. Dolly Parton – Here You Come Again

7. Heart – “Barracuda”

8. Kiss – I Was Made For Lovin’ You

9. Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run

10. Boston – More Than a Feeling

11. The Doobie Brothers – China Grove

12. Ring My Bell – Anita Ward

13. Prince – I Wanna Be Your Lover

14. Eric Carmen – All by Myself

15. Carpenters -We’ve Only Just Begun

16. That’s the way of the world – Earth, Wind & Fire

17. Bee Gees – Night Fever

18. Roberta Flack – Killing Me Softly With His Song

19. Walter Murphy – A Fifth Of Beethoven

20. Led Zeppelin – Royal Orleans

21. Village People “Macho Man”

22. Give Me Just A Little More Time – The Chairmen of the Board

23. The Bee Gees – Love You inside Out

24. The Carpenters – Close To You

25. K C & THE SUNSHINE BAND That the way I like it

26. Night Moves

27. Hotel California

28. Sara Smile

29. Everyday People

30. Brandy

31. Wild Cherry – Play That Funky Music

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close