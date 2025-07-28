Tony Katz 70s bumper playlist

70s bumper music you’ve heard on Tony Katz and the Morning News
1. Stevie Wonder – Superstition
2. John Travolta And Olivia Newton John – You’re The One That I Want
3. Wild Cherry – Play That Funky Music
4. KC & The Sunshine Band – Get Down Tonight
5. Still The One – Orleans
6. Dolly Parton – Here You Come Again
7. Heart – “Barracuda”
8. Kiss – I Was Made For Lovin’ You
9. Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run
10. Boston – More Than a Feeling
11. The Doobie Brothers – China Grove
12. Ring My Bell – Anita Ward
13. Prince – I Wanna Be Your Lover
14. Eric Carmen – All by Myself
15. Carpenters -We’ve Only Just Begun
16. That’s the way of the world – Earth, Wind & Fire
17. Bee Gees – Night Fever
18. Roberta Flack – Killing Me Softly With His Song
19. Walter Murphy – A Fifth Of Beethoven
20. Led Zeppelin – Royal Orleans
21. Village People “Macho Man”
22. Give Me Just A Little More Time – The Chairmen of the Board
23. The Bee Gees – Love You inside Out
24. The Carpenters – Close To You
25. K C & THE SUNSHINE BAND That the way I like it
26. Night Moves
27. Hotel California
28. Sara Smile
29. Everyday People
30. Brandy
